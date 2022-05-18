Consumers Energy plans to buy electricity from Genesee County solar farm

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A new solar farm under development in Genesee County is one of two that will add 300 megawatts of electricity to the Consumers Energy grid.

The utility announced plans Wednesday to purchase electricity from new projects in Genesee and Hillsdale counties, which combined will be able to power about 150,000 homes.

Ranger Power of Chicago is developing the $200 million Confluence Solar project in Genesee County's Flushing and Montrose townships. The solar farm is expected to begin generating electricity by the end of 2024.

“Providing 300 megawatts of clean energy for our customers is a commitment to our planet, the people of Michigan and contributes to the prosperity of communities where solar projects are sited,” said Timothy Sparks, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric grid integration.

Ranger Power believes the project will create about 225 jobs and generate tax revenue totaling about $25 million for local government, schools and other entities.

However, the Genesee County hasn't been easily embraced by some in the communities. The Flushing Township board voted Tuesday to impose an emergency moratorium on applications for solar energy collection systems.

Flushing Township Supervisor Frederick Thorsby believes Ranger Power is misinterpreting the ordinance regulating how many solar panels are allowed on tracts of land.

A final decision on the Confluence Solar project is expected after the second reading of an ordinance during the township board's meeting in June.

The Michigan Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities in the state, also is reviewing Consumers Energy's agreements to draw electricity from the Ranger Power projects before they are finalized.

Consumers Energy already owns and operates three solar power generating facilities in the Lower Peninsula and draws electricity from 18 others. The utility hopes to add 8,000 megawatts of solar power generation by 2040