Consumers Energy seeks $212 million increase to natural gas bills

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy is asking Michigan regulators to approve a $212 million increase to natural gas bills, but the Attorney General's Office is fighting back.
Consumers Energy has asked the Michigan Public Service Commission, which sets rates for electric and natural gas utilities, to hike rates by about 7.8% for residential customers and increase the monthly service charge by $2.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who advocates on behalf of customers before the commission, has asked to reduce the Consumers Energy rate hike by about 75%. She believes the rate increase should total $52.3 million.
"I have said it before and it continues to be true, Michigan residents are facing enormous pressure as their heating bills consume more and more of their household income," said Nessel.
She believes Consumers Energy needs to look for spending cuts across the company just like Michigan families have cut spending to pay their rising energy bills.
Consumers Energy made the request to state regulators in December and the Michigan Public Service Commission heard Nessel's response on Tuesday. The company can file a rebuttal by May 8 ahead of a final hearing on May 22.
The commission likely will make a final decision on how much Consumers Energy can raise rates this fall.