Consumers Energy studying future of 13 power generating dams in Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy plans to study the future of 13 power generating dams across Michigan's Lower Peninsula before their operating licenses begin to expire in 2034.
Consumers Energy owns and operates dams on the Muskegon, Manistee, Grand, Kalamazoo and Au Sable rivers to generate electricity. Each has a 30- to 40-year federal operating license, which will begin expiring in 12 years.
The upcoming study will look at whether Consumers should seek another license extension to continue generating electricity, sell the dams, remove the dams or replace the structures with an alternative that maintains a reservoir.
Public Sector Consultants of Lansing will visit each community where Consumers Energy owns a dam to determine how much each structure contributes to the lifestyle, economy and well-being of the area.
"We know our dams play significant roles in Michigan, especially in the economies of the communities near our facilities, and we share with local leaders and others the desire to quantify those impacts before developing long term strategies regarding the future of those facilities," said Norm Kapala, vice president of generation operations at Consumers Energy.
The company will consider regulatory compliance, safety, community impacts, operating costs and the environment in deciding how to proceed with each dam.