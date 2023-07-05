Consumers Energy will study burying power lines in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Areas of two Mid-Michigan counties prone to power outages may get some help as part of a Consumers Energy pilot study.
The utility announced plans Wednesday to bury some power lines in Genesee, Iosco and four other counties to see how the projects reduce the number and duration of power outages.
Consumers Energy is asking the Michigan Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities across the state, for approval to embark on the study. They will compare reliability information for the buried lines to circuits with overhead power lines.
The company hopes to increase electric reliability by 90% for circuits that are buried.
About 15% of power lines serving 6.7 million people in Michigan's Lower Peninsula are buried. Most of those are located in residential subdivisions or areas with a high population density.
"Historically the costs to bury lines have been too expensive, but we have driven down the cost per mile to be equivalent to above-ground hardening costs," said Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy's vice president of electric distribution engineering. "This pilot will help us learn even more about how to bury lines in ways that keep costs as low as possible, allowing us to bury additional lines in the future."
Consumers Energy noted that overhead power lines are easily susceptible to lightning strikes, high winds, heavy snow, ice and falling trees. Buried power lines also eliminate hazards from utility poles along roadways.
"Burying the lines is just one tool we can use in our growing toolbox to prevent outages from impacting our customers," said Chris Laird, Consumers Energy's vice president of electric operations.
The utility did not release a list of specific areas where power lines would be buried in Mid-Michigan if regulators approve the plans. They will look for areas prone to frequent and lengthy power outages with relatively dense tree cover.
If the pilot study is a success, Consumers Energy hopes to bury about 400 miles of power lines per year.
"It is important to remember burying our lines might be the right solution for some areas but not others," Salisbury said. "We will use a strategic approach and do it in the most cost-effective way for our customers."