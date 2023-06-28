 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Costco is cracking down on sharing membership cards

  • Updated
  • 0
Costco is cracking down on sharing membership cards

A Costco store is seen in September 2022 in Monterey Park, California. Costco is cracking down on sharing membership cards.

 Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Some shoppers are buying Costco's $4.99 rotisserie chickens and paying at self-checkout. The problem: They aren't all members.

Since Costco has expanded self-checkout, the company has noticed that non-members have been sneaking in to use membership cards that don't belong to them. The warehouse club retailer will now ask for shoppers' membership cards along with a photo ID to use the self-checkout registers – the same policy as regular checkout lanes.

"We don't feel it's right that nonmembers receive the same benefits and pricing as our members," Costco said in a statement.

Costco had around 66 million paid members and 119 million cardholders in 2022, making it one of the largest membership clubs in the world. Costco members pay either $60 for a regular membership or $120 for an executive card every year to shop at clubs.

The company has not raised the cost of its membership since 2017, despite rivals such as Amazon and Sam's Club raising their membership fees. Costco has hinted it may soon raise its membership price.

This membership model is crucial to Costco's business, which has boomed during the pandemic.

The fees help boost the company's profit and offset expenses, allowing Costco to keep its prices down. Costco is known for offering some of the lowest prices in the retail industry.

Costco made $4.2 billion in membership fees in 2022, a 9% increase from 2021. The company's renewal rate was 93% last.

Any changes to membership growth or renewal rates could hurt Costco and force it to raise prices.

"The extent to which we achieve growth in our membership base, increase the penetration of Executive membership, and sustain high renewal rates materially influences our profitability," Costco says routinely in its annual filings.

Netflix has also recently cracked down on members sharing passwords.

Netflix previously turned a blind eye to password sharing because it was fueling growth, but all those non-paying members were hurting Netflix's bottom line. It has previously estimated that more than 100 million households worldwide share an account.

Early results indicate that Netflix's new policy is paying off.

The streaming service has seen its biggest jump in new subscriber sign-ups as a result of the crackdown since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 when people were stuck at home binging content on the platform.

