Costco is cracking down on sharing membership cards

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th... The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY range. The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties... Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee... Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb... Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe. Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters. For further information, please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/