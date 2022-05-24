 Skip to main content
Credit card problem affects some weekend Meijer customers

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - People who shopped at Meijer this past weekend are being asked to check their card statements.

Customers across the state say they were charged multiple times, despite being told the transaction was declined. The issues appear to be limited to purchases made Saturday and Sunday.

The grocery chain says it experienced "sporadic issues" with credit and debit purchases. In most cases, banks or credit unions will cancel the duplicate charges automatically, but it could take a few days for you to be refunded.

But if customers who are seeing charges or have any issues should contact their bank or credit union.

Meijer believes the problem may have affected other retailers, as well. The company did not identify a source of the problem.

