...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 20 knots from the southwest
with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 2 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 3 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST Monday
with the largest waves expected around 8 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Culver's chain switches to Coca-Cola. Pepsi fans are furious

Culver's is switching from Pepsi products to Coca-Cola, and Pepsi fans are not happy.

Frozen custard and burger chain Culver's is switching from Pepsi products to Coca-Cola -- and Pepsi fans are not happy.

"This is in progress and will take time as our nearly 900 restaurants located in 26 states make the switch," the Wisconsin-founded chain said in a statement, adding that its signature root beer, Dr. Pepper, as well as its sweet and unsweeteened teas will remain unchanged.

The chain is known for its ButterBurger -- a toasted, buttered bun sandwiching a "never-frozen" beef burger -- as well as its cheese curds and Bacon Deluxe, which comes with two strips of bacon, two burgers, two slices of cheese, tomato, lettuce and red onion.

Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist and Tropicana drinks are giving way to Coca-Cola products.

Fans of the chain, particularly in the Midwest, are furious about the change, which is now reflected in pictures on its website and also in hundreds of angry comments flooding Culver's Facebook page.

"I cannot believe Culver's is switching from Pepsi to Coke," one commenter said. "It's always been my all-time favorite place to eat. This is totally ruining it for me."

"Switching to COKE?," said another. "Come on!"

Others celebrate the change.

"Unpopular Midwestern Opinion: I, for one, am stoked that Culver's is switching from Pepsi to Coke products," one user tweeted.

During the first nine months of 2022, Coca-Cola held about 40% of the US retail market share by volume, followed by PepsiCo with about 29%, according to Beverage Digest data.

