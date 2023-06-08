 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect through Friday June 9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 8th and portions of Friday June 9th to be an
Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast
Michigan counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Culver's introduces two new custard flavors

  • Updated
  • 0
New Culver's Flavors

Lemon Berry Layer Cake (left) and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch (right) are the two new flavors that Culver's is introducing this summer. 

 Credit: Culver's

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Just in time for summer, Culver's is introducing two new Flavors of the Day to its lineup.

The two flavors included are Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch.

The Lemon Berry Layer Cake flavor will be available at all Culver's locations on June 10. The Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will arrive on July 10.

These two flavors will then be added to the rotating Flavor of the Day calendar at each Culver's restaurant moving forward.

The Lemon Berry Layer Cake consists of Culver's vanilla frozen custard layered with mixed berries, a ribbon of tart, lemon and butter cake pieces.

The Dark Chocolate PB Crunch consists of dark chocolate frozen custard, Butterfinger pieces, and a ribbon of peanut butter.

To find the Flavor of the Day calendar, visit Culver's website. 

