Culver's introduces two new custard flavors

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Just in time for summer, Culver's is introducing two new Flavors of the Day to its lineup.
The two flavors included are Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch.
The Lemon Berry Layer Cake flavor will be available at all Culver's locations on June 10. The Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will arrive on July 10.
These two flavors will then be added to the rotating Flavor of the Day calendar at each Culver's restaurant moving forward.
The Lemon Berry Layer Cake consists of Culver's vanilla frozen custard layered with mixed berries, a ribbon of tart, lemon and butter cake pieces.
The Dark Chocolate PB Crunch consists of dark chocolate frozen custard, Butterfinger pieces, and a ribbon of peanut butter.
To find the Flavor of the Day calendar, visit Culver's website.