Dairy Queen welcomes spring with Free Cone Day

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Dairy Queen's annual promotion to welcome the spring season means guests can receive a free vanilla ice cream cone on Monday.
Free Cone Day happens every year on the first day of spring at participating Dairy Queen restaurants nationwide. Customers can get a free small vanilla soft serve cone complete with a curl on top while supplies last.
"We like to think of Free Cone Day as the beginning of our favorite season – treat season," said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at Dairy Queen. "As we welcome the first day of spring, we invite all fans to stop by a DQ restaurant, get their free cone and make great memories with friends and family."
There is a limit of one free cone per person. The offer may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.