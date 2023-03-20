 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dairy Queen welcomes spring with Free Cone Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Dairy Queen welcomes spring with Free Cone Day

Dairy Queen locations across the U.S. are marking the first day of spring with Free Cone Day.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Dairy Queen's annual promotion to welcome the spring season means guests can receive a free vanilla ice cream cone on Monday.

Free Cone Day happens every year on the first day of spring at participating Dairy Queen restaurants nationwide. Customers can get a free small vanilla soft serve cone complete with a curl on top while supplies last.

"We like to think of Free Cone Day as the beginning of our favorite season – treat season," said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at Dairy Queen. "As we welcome the first day of spring, we invite all fans to stop by a DQ restaurant, get their free cone and make great memories with friends and family."

There is a limit of one free cone per person. The offer may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you