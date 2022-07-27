Davison Township treasurer believes gas stations unfairly hike prices

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Davison Township treasurer is saying gas stations in the community are unfairly hiking their prices.
He is now calling on the gas stations to explain.
In a series of letters, Treasurer Tim Green outlined how gas prices in the Davison Township limits are not lining up with the rest of Genesee County.
Green said he noticed that gas stations along M-15 and Irish Road are charging 15 to 50 cents more per gallon than gas stations in nearby Mt. Morris.
In the letters to gas stations, Green asks them to provide reasoning to residents for the price differences.