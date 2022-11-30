 Skip to main content
Demolition begins on former Walli's Restaurant in Burton

  • Updated
  • 0

A busy intersection in Burton will look different this winter after crews tear down the former Walli's Restaurant on Center Road.

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Demolition is under way at the site of the former Walli's Restaurant on Center Road in Burton.

This location first opened in 1972 as Walli's East. At one time it was one of three Walli's locations across Genesee County that all now have closed.

The Burton location closed in February of 2019, reportedly due to water damage at that time. The property was sold in 2021 and the current owners made the difficult decision to tear the building down due to the extensive damage inside.

The demolition project is expected to be complete in the coming weeks. There was no word on Wednesday whether the owners have new plans for the highly visible site.

