Developers break ground on new YMCA, apartments in downtown Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The new life of the downtown Flint YMCA isn't being measured by the minutes.

"We've been working on this project forever. Finally the stars have lined up and here we are," said Jeff Snider, president of YMCA of Greater Flint Foundation.

The greater impact is truly being measured in heartbeats.

"As we talk about ground breaking today, brick-and-mortar, it goes beyond that. This has a heartbeat that's going to help residents in this community moving forward," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

The mixed-use development of this project is historic. A new YMCA will bring the downtown area brand new basketball courts, a track, a pool and a new living space that will provide affordable housing units.

Officials, community partners, donors and the public came together in the heart of Flint to celebrate this momentous groundbreaking.

Many partners said this collaborative project addresses the wellness, educational and residential needs of the community.

"This is a path forward for the Flint YMCA to be sustainable long into the future and that's what's so exciting for me. We're setting the foundation for the Flint Y to be here for another 140 years in the Flint community," said Shelly Hilton, CEO of YMCA of Greater Flint.

The Mott Foundation contributed $16.5 million toward the nearly $40 million cost of the project.

"I'm glad the Mott Foundation is still here to help the Y continue to grow and meet the community's evolving needs," said Ridgway White, CEO of Charles Mott Foundation.

Kyle Kuzma, a Flintstone and NBA player for the Washington Wizards, donated $1 million back in January. He remembers what the YMCA organization provided for him growing up and what it means to give back.

"God's really put me in this situation to help out the community," said Kuzma. "This is the community I grew up in, my family still lives here. A bunch of kids, a lot of people here are forgotten and have been forgotten. For me, I never forget where I come from. Flint and the YMCA will always have a special place in my heart."

The expected completion date for this construction project is January 2025.