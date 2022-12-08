Developers plan $33 million building for new downtown Flint YMCA

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The downtown Flint YMCA could get a new lease on life with a proposed $33 million five-story building planned to house the facility.
Uptown Redevelopment Corp. released plans to the city of Flint showing the 110,000-square-foot building would be located in the downtown lot bordered by Harrison, Wallenberg, Third and Fourth streets.
The vacant lot previously held a gas station and now only has parking spaces.
The YMCA would comprise most of the new building with about 56,000 square feet on two floors front Harrison and Third streets. The facility would include a six-lane competitive swimming pool, indoor splash pad, basketball court, indoor running track, weight room and more.
The YMCA says its existing downtown Flint location two blocks away at Third and Stevens streets likely will not be viable much longer. Membership is down to 1,300, but the new location is expected to add 1,000 more for a total of 2,300.
The new building also would include 50 new housing units on four floors. Forty-one of the 50 apartments would be designated for residents with income at or below 80% of Genesee County's area media income.
The apartments will be a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and studio units. Monthly rents would range from $605 for studio units to $1,200 for the largest two-bedroom units.
The building also would include nearly 8,000 square feet of ground floor office space for an unnamed nonprofit organization, just over 2,100 square feet of space for Hurley Medical Center and some retail space on the main floor.
Developers have not released a timetable for construction or completion of the building. They are asking the Flint City Council for property tax breaks and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. for low-income housing tax credits.