Discount Tire opens new store in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc residents have a new option for tires and wheels.
Discount Tire officially opened its new location at 6353 S. Saginaw Road in Grand Blanc Township this week. The store is located next to the Omega restaurant and across from the Kohl's store.
The Discount Tire location will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Click here to schedule a service appointment or learn more about the store.
Customers can receive free tire repairs and air pressure checks at the Grand Blanc location.
Bruce Halle started Discount Tire as a one-man garage in Ann Arbor in 1960. The company has grown to include more than 1,100 stores in 37 states, including 57 locations in Michigan.
Discount Tire expects to open more locations around Michigan over the next couple of years.