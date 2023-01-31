DoorDash now delivering Starbucks in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Starbucks fans in Mid-Michigan won't have to leave home for their favorite beverage anymore.
DoorDash is expanding a partnership to deliver orders from Starbucks in the Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas beginning Tuesday. DoorDash and Starbucks launched a pilot program in 2022 and they plan to expand delivery across the U.S. by March.
"Our partnership with DoorDash allows us to provide our customers with another convenient way to enjoy Starbucks wherever they are," said Brooke O’Berry, Starbucks senior vice president of digital experiences. "Delivery continues to represent a significant growth opportunity for Starbucks, and we’re excited to reach more customers by partnering with DoorDash, a company known for their best in-class service."
DoorDash customers can order Starbucks for delivery through the DoorDash apps or website. Customers can customize orders to specify the amount of syrup, type of milk and espresso roast like they can in the store.
The app allows customers to track their order from preparation to their doorstep. Starbucks has developed new packaging geared for delivery customers to ensure quality and prevent spilling or tampering.
Starbucks orders can be included in DoorDash's monthly membership program or they will be subject to the company's standard fees.