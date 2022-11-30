 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 32 knots from the west
with gusts up to 44 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 7 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 10 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will push across
southeast Michigan and clear to the east around 6 am this
morning. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are possible along and
immediately behind the front. Widespread west wind gusts of 30
to 45 mph will then develop by the late morning hours and
persist through the afternoon and early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

DoorDash to lay off 1,250 corporate employees

DoorDash will lay off 1,250 corporate employees, the company announces Wednesday.

 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

DoorDash on Wednesday said it will lay off about 1,250 corporate employees after growing its team too quickly during the pandemic, making it the latest tech company to cut staff in recent weeks.

The cuts represent about 6% of DoorDash's staff, according to a company spokesperson.

DoorDash CEO Tony Xu shared the layoff news in a memo to staff early Wednesday, calling it "the most difficult change to DoorDash that I've had to announce in our almost 10-year history."

"If you are among those impacted, I am truly sorry and I apologize to have some of you wake up to this news as opposed to reading it during more normal hours," Xu added.

Like other tech companies, DoorDash experienced a pandemic boom as more consumers embraced online deliveries and shied away from stores and restaurants amid the health crisis. Xu said that DoorDash "sped up our hiring to catch up with our growth and started many new businesses in response to feedback from our audiences."

While "most of our investments are paying off," Xu wrote, "we were not as rigorous as we should have been in managing our team growth." He added: "That's on me. As a result, operating expenses grew quickly."

A wave of layoffs have spread throughout the tech industry recently as companies react to rising inflation, looming recession fears, and a shift in pandemic demand. Meta, Twitter, and Amazon have all announced significant job cuts, with the heads of some of these companies admitting to misreading pandemic demand.

In his memo, Xu nodded to the shifting economic climate. "We too are not immune to the external challenges and growth has tapered vs our pandemic growth rates," he wrote.

Shares of DoorDash are down more than 60% so far this year.

