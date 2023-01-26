Dow to cut 2,000 jobs, 5% of global workforce, cut costs

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) – Dow cutting jobs and making adjustments its cost structure to save $1 billion this year.
Dow, the Midland-based material science company, is cutting about 2,000 jobs worldwide, which is approximately 5% of its global workforce, in effort to do so.
Dow chairman and CEO Jim Fitterling said the actions being taken are designed to strengthen the business.
"We are taking these actions to further optimize our cost structure and prioritize business operations," said Fitterling. "We remain committed to capitalizing on our long-term growth opportunities in a disciplined and balanced manner."
It's unknown whether there will be any job cuts from Dow's Michigan operations.