Downtown Flint businesses prepare for Saginaw St. closure

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The make-over of Saginaw Street is expected to break ground at the start of next week.
City officials say the estimated 750,000 bricks have not been updated in nearly a century.
Court Street to Third Street will be closed for construction. A couple of businesses may be affected by this construction.
Soriano's Mexican Kitchen, a family-owned business located on the intersection of Court and Saginaw St. is bracing for what's to come.
"I'm happy their fixing it, but it does have some cons," said Erica Soriano, owner of the restaurant. "It will effect us majorly because we won't have that much of a flow."
Although businesses will still be easily accessible past East Third and Saginaw. Some businesses have a bit more time to think about their preparation plans.
"It may not be effecting me immediately, but however long it takes to get to this block, we're next. I don't have any plans," said Kym Roldan, owner of Flint City T-Shirts.
Soriano says the long-term benefit will be pleasing, but for now her business will need to be proactive during this street closure.
"Hopefully they won't block too much of Court St. and they can still enter the alley and access us," said Soriano.
"Hopefully we can survive this."