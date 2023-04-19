 Skip to main content
DTE marks completion of Michigan's largest wind farm

Michigan's largest wind farm began producing electricity from new turbines installed in Saginaw and Midland counties.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan's largest renewable energy producer announced the completion of Michigan's largest wind farm.

DTE says Meridian Wind features 77 wind turbines and generates enough electricity to power more than 78,000 homes.

The new park is a $300 million clean energy investment that will span three townships in Midland and Saginaw counties.

DTE plans to add around 1,000 megawatts of new renewable energy each year starting in 2025 and aims to add an additional 15,000 megawatts of clean energy by 2042.

