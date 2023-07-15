 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Monday July 17th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day today, Monday July 17th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada continues
to move across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations
reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Elon Musk says Twitter’s ad revenue is down 50% and cash flow is negative

  • Updated
  • 0
Twitter Headquarters is seen in San Francisco, California, on July 7.

 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Elon Musk disclosed on Twitter Saturday that, due to a 50% drop in advertising revenue and a "heavy debt load," the platform still has a negative cash flow.

The billionaire owner tweeted Saturday, in response to business advice from a follower, "Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else."

The tweet is in stark contrast to his tone in April, when Musk told the BBC the platform is now "roughly breaking even" and that most of its advertisers have returned.

Ad revenue has been a contentious issue and an uphill battle for the site, after hordes of advertisers fled after Musk took over. Advertisers were concerned about content moderation, mass layoffs and general uncertainty about Twitter's future.

Linda Yaccarino, a former NBCUniversal marketing executive, recently took over the CEO position from Musk – he's likely betting on her advertising experience to bring them back.

The New York Times reported that Twitter's U.S. advertising revenue from the five weeks from April 1 to the first week of May was down 59% year-over-year, citing an internal presentation. 

Just 43% of Twitter's top 1,000 advertisers as of September, the month before Musk's takeover, were still advertising on the platform as of April, according to data provided to CNN by market intelligence firm Sensor Tower last month.

"It's definitely been extremely difficult," Musk said in Twitter Spaces livestream event Musk hosted with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last month. "Basically, our revenue is cut in half because we didn't toe the line."

He added it's been a "huge struggle for Twitter to break even."

And, after its rival app, Meta's Threads, surpassed 100 million downloads less than a week after it launched, Twitter is under increased pressure.

Musk has added a variety of cost-cutting or cash-seeking measures to the site, from giving blue checkmarks with a Twitter Blue membership to putting Tweetdeck behind a paywall.

On Thursday, Twitter announced content creators would be able to get a slice of the site's ad revenue, seemingly to encourage more creators to join the site. To be eligible, the creators must have Twitter Blue and have at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last three months.

Among the creators who now get monetized off Twitter: Andrew Tate, the self-proclaimed "misogynist" online influencer, who was indicted in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape and setting up a criminal gang.

CNN did not receive comment from Twitter.

