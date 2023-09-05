Employers push for a fall return to the office

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With summer coming to an end, several major companies are renewing the push to end remote work and return people to the office.
It also comes at a time when COVID numbers across the nation are spiking. After hitting all-time lows in early July, new daily cases had spiked at nearly 350 people at the end of August.
Those numbers, while nowhere near the heights of the pandemic, may complicate the return to work.
"We are at a clash of context right now where employers and employees are not on the same page," said Cali Williams Yost, the CEO and Founder of Flex + Strategy Group.
Employers like Amazon and Zoom, who thrived during the pandemic, are leading the charge to return to work.
Amazon is requiring 3 days of work at a physical location each week, or employees will have to find jobs elsewhere. Meanwhile, Zoom has looser requirements, saying people need to be on site at least 2 days per week.
During the pandemic, employees may have considered jumping to a new job to avoid these requirements, but that is not as easy as it once was. In Michigan, preliminary numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show 61 percent of the work force is participating in the labor market. That is the highest the state has seen since July 2020.
Experts say it will take some work between employees and employers to find what works best for their office.
"Employers and employees have to come together and ask the question, what do we need to do and how, when, where, do we do it best?" said Yost.
Employers cite the benefits of face-to-face collaborations as the reason to return to work.
That return may not be an 8-hour shift. A study by workplace analytics firm Basking found only 55 percent of office visits on average lasted more than 6 hours.