Entrepreneur Jordan Dice is the buyer for the Midland Mall

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Midland Mall is returning to local ownership.
Jordan Dice, a Mid-Michigan entrepreneur, bought the building during an auction in March at an estimated $5 million. He has high-hopes for the mall, especially with a new Hobby Lobby opening as an anchor store.
"It caught my attention, so I looked into it and after going through the other malls in Mid-Michigan, I decided the Midland Mall was the best and had the most potential," Dice said.
The building's previous owner was Kohan Retail Investment Group, based out of New York.
The 570,000-square-foot Midland Mall was constructed in 1991 on 33 acres near U.S. 10 and Eastman Avenue. The mall boasts 40 retailers, including six anchors: Target, Dunham’s Sports, Barnes & Noble, Planet Fitness, MyMichigan Health and Hobby Lobby.
Dice hopes to continue the mall's important role and legacy in the Midland community. He learned of the facility's auction when his wife tagged him on Facebook.
"It caught my attenton, so I looked into it and after going through the other malls in Mid-Michigan, I decided the Midland Mall was the best and had the most potential," Dice said.
Hobby Lobby is scheduled to open this fall in the former Younkers store, which will fill all six anchor positions.
"I think the mix of local and national retailers is important and I am involved in several ongoing discussions with other retailers and potential franchises for the food court," Dice said.
Angela Browning, the general manager at the Midland Mall for the past year, plans to stay in that position and assist Dice with revitalizing the facility.
"I am very excited for the potential and future of the mall," she said. "I'm looking forward to working with Jordan and having him here locally."