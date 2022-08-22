 Skip to main content
Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw goes up for auction Monday

  • Updated
Fashion Square Mall21

Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township. (Source: WJRT)

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An auction for the Fashion Square Mall in Township starts Monday.

Wells Fargo currently owns the mall after its previous owner defaulted on a mortgage of nearly $35 million about two years ago.

A commercial real estate firm in Southfield has been overseeing the mall's operations, but now there is hope for a new buyer to take over the facility.

The auction runs from noon Monday to Wednesday. The minimum bid for the mall is $2.25 million.

With new tenants taking over once vacant buildings, Tittabawassee Road in Kochville Township seems to be coming alive again.

Value City Furniture is remodeling the old Toys R Us building, which has been vacant since 2018. The store opened last week.

Planet Fitness is remodeling the former Gander Mountain.

