'Feet on the Street' denied on Bay City's Midland Street

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Road closures derived from the pandemic are in full swing in downtown Bay City to allow for social districts.
But Midland Street wasn't awarded a special permit to shut down. Some affected think the decision is unfair.
"Since we've been involved last November, they came out and said they were going to have a universal policy for both sides. That's all we asked for was a universal policy for everybody," Earl Bovia said.
Bovia owns the Rathskeller Food and Spirits on Midland Street on Bay City's west side.
The social district initiative allows businesses to expand seating outdoors into selected streets while redirecting vehicle traffic. It's in effect downtown but was denied on Midland Street.
"Feet on the street downtown is closed all the time. We were just asking for the weekend," Bovia said.
The Bay City Commission denied Midland Street business owner Jay Samborn's special event permit request to hold a temporary "Feet on the Street" road closure for the 600 block of Midland Street Thursdays through Mondays from June 8 through Sept. 5.
Samborn said the decision will cost the Midland Street business district hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Commissioner Andrea Burney made a motion to approve the request, but no other commissioners seconded it. She is sad that the west side of Bay City is left behind when it comes to having the same opportunity that east side businesses have.
City Commissioner Ed Clements said Midland Street businesses aren't using outdoor dining options allowed without closing the street.
"I am not seeing high use of the sidewalk cafes by customers and don't think closing the street is a good idea with low demand for the sidewalk cafes," he said.
Seventh Ward Commissioner Shelley Niedzwiecki says a majority of the 40 businesses on Midland Street do not want the street closed.
In response to those who think a partial closure of Midland Street would deter potential customers?
"People can navigate around a one block closure. Downtown you have several blocks closed, several long blocks mind you, navigation there is a huge issue," Bovia said.
When asked if he feels there's a disconnect between the city's east and west sides?
"If you're an outside observer and you look at what's gone on, what would you think?" Bovia said.
Bay City Manager Dana Muscott said the issue could be put back on the table in the future if a commissioner requests it.