First bi-national EV corridor opening between Detroit and Canada

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. and Canada are teaming up to build a bi-national corridor for electric vehicles that runs through Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Canada's minister of transport and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan for the announcement on Tuesday.
They say this will be the first-of-its-kind corridor to cross national boundaries. It's will stretch 860 miles from Kalamazoo through Detroit and Toronto to Quebec City.
The corridor will feature fast chargers for electric vehicles at least every 50 miles or less.
"It will allow seamless international travel between Michigan and Canada, accidental or otherwise, with abundant charging options throughout your journey," Whitmer said.
The goal is to boost domestic manufacturing, strengthen supply chains and create good paying jobs.