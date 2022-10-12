Flint allows marijuana businesses to stay open later

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Marijuana dispensaries in Flint can be open two hours until 9 p.m. by the end of October.
The extension is part of an updated marijuana ordinance that the Flint City Council approved in an 8-0 vote Monday. The change takes effect on Oct. 29.
Marijuana businesses in Flint currently have to close at 7 p.m. The extension to 9 p.m. allows Flint businesses a chance to compete with dispensaries throughout the state with similar hours.
The new ordinance also allows the city to continue regulating marijuana businesses.
When council members adopted a new zoning code in July, they had a 90-day window to also adopt a new marijuana ordinance or risk losing Flint's current marijuana business regulations entirely.