...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 24 knots from the south
with gusts up to 32 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 AM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Flint allows marijuana businesses to stay open later

An ordinance change in Flint allows marijuana businesses to stay open until 9 p.m.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Marijuana dispensaries in Flint can be open two hours until 9 p.m. by the end of October.

The extension is part of an updated marijuana ordinance that the Flint City Council approved in an 8-0 vote Monday. The change takes effect on Oct. 29.

Marijuana businesses in Flint currently have to close at 7 p.m. The extension to 9 p.m. allows Flint businesses a chance to compete with dispensaries throughout the state with similar hours.

The new ordinance also allows the city to continue regulating marijuana businesses.

When council members adopted a new zoning code in July, they had a 90-day window to also adopt a new marijuana ordinance or risk losing Flint's current marijuana business regulations entirely.

