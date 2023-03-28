Flint-area Jersey Mike's will participate in Day of Giving fundraiser

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Jersey Mike’s will be donating every single dollar in sales to local charities.
On Wednesday, six Flint-area Jersey Mike’s locations will participate in the chain's Day of Giving fundraiser.
The location will donate the funds raised to four Food Bank of Eastern Michigan locations, the Midland Area Community Foundation and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Nearly 2,500 Jersey Mike’s locations have received customer donations during the month of March as part of the 13th annual Month of Giving.
The fundraiser will take place all-day during the operating hours of certain Jersey Mike’s locations.
Jersey Mike’s locations raised a record-breaking $20 million during last year’s Month of Giving. The fundraiser has raised more than $67 million for local charities since 2011.
For a list of participating restaurants in the area, visit Jersey Mike’s location listing by state.