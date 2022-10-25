Flint assembles $17 million to help prepare Buick City for new project

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is chipping in part of $17 million to clean up the former Buick City site along the Flint River and prepare for an industrial redevelopment.

Ashley Capital in New York is under contract to purchase the 350-acre site along the Flint River. The development company plans to invest about $300 million to build seven to nine light industrial or warehouse buildings on the site with 3.5 million to 4.5 million square feet of space.

Developers and Flint economic development officials hope to bring about 3,000 jobs to the site that pay at least $17 per hour.

But first, the property requires an extensive and costly environmental cleanup after generations of use as auto manufacturing. Significant PFAS have been found underground, along with building foundations and abandoned utility lines left behind.

General Motors operating the site as an auto manufacturing complex for decades before it closed and all the buildings were torn down. RACER Trust now controls the site.

Ashley Capital has requested help paying the $17 million cost of the cleanup.

The following organizations are contributing to the cost:

$8.5 million from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

$3.25 million from the city of Flint.

$3.25 million from Genesee County's American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

$2 million from the C.S. Mott Foundation.

The Flint City Council approved the city's share of funding, along with accepting the Mott Foundation's grant. The Genesee County Board of Commissioners approved their share of funding on Oct. 12.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. likely will consider their share of funding in November.

“It's inspiring to see these public and private partners come together to make this project work,” City of Flint Economic Development Director Samantha Fountain said. “This site was left with unique challenges to redevelopment, and without this collaboration, the project wouldn't be possible."

If Ashley Capital completes the purchase of Buick City next year, the development firm could begin construction on 290 acres right away. RACER Trust would retain control of 10 acres until environmental cleanup is complete before turning over the entire site.

Ashley Capital already has worked with RACER Trust on redeveloping other former General Motors manufacturing sites. A former 120-acre AC Delco parts plant in Livonia was redeveloped as an industrial park with tenants including Amazon and Republic National Distribution Co.

“After multiple attempts to bring investors to the former Buick City site over the years, we were able to put together a funding partnership for environmental remediation that is a true game-changer,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. "We’re taking one of the largest brownfield sites in Michigan and transforming this liability into an asset for economic development."