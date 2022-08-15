Flint-based Genusee Eyewear going out of business

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genusee Eyewear is going out of business.
The eyeglasses company was born out of the Flint water crisis by a Metro Detroit native. The company makes designer eyeglasses out of recycled water bottles.
Genusee was created in 2018, but the founder and CEO said the last day in business will be Sept. 30.
In a Facebook post, she said the increasing costs across the supply chain, labor and customer acquisition all contributed to the decision to wind down the business.
More than 12,000 pairs of Genusee glasses have been sold. They all were made in Flint from recycled single-use plastic bottles.