Flint businessman sells Dryden Building to Florida investor

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Downtown Flint's historic Dryden Building now has a new owner.

Flint entrepreneur Phil Hagerman has sold the Dryden Building to Florida-based real estate investor Bennett David. The selling price was not announced Thursday.





In 2021, Hagerman also sold the Ferris Wheel Building, which is next door to the Dryden. He said the Dryden Building was his last commercial real estate holding in Flint.

Hagerman and his wife spent $6.8 million to renovate the Dryden Building.

It was originally built 1902 and served as the headquarters of the Durant-Dort Carriage Company, which became General Motors.