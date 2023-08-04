 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flint businessman sells Dryden Building to Florida investor

  • Updated
  • 0

Entrepreneur Phil Hagerman of Flint sold the Dryden Building in the downtown area to Florida real estate investor Bennett David.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Downtown Flint's historic Dryden Building now has a new owner.

Flint entrepreneur Phil Hagerman has sold the Dryden Building to Florida-based real estate investor Bennett David. The selling price was not announced Thursday.


In 2021, Hagerman also sold the Ferris Wheel Building, which is next door to the Dryden. He said the Dryden Building was his last commercial real estate holding in Flint.

Hagerman and his wife spent $6.8 million to renovate the Dryden Building.

It was originally built 1902 and served as the headquarters of the Durant-Dort Carriage Company, which became General Motors.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.