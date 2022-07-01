Flint plastics recycler expanding, adding 24 new jobs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A plastic recycling company has announced plans to expand in Flint and add 24 new jobs.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that Island Plastics will expand its operations in Flint while beginning to recycle post consumer low-density polyethylene plastics. The project is expected to cost about $8 million.
Island Plastics is a subsidiary of ACI Plastics, which is based at 2945 Davison Road in Flint.
Island Plastics hopes to process 25 million pounds of LDPE per year in Flint, which then can be resold to energy, automotive and consumer goods companies.
“This investment by Island Plastics will create 24 good-paying manufacturing jobs in Flint and prove our dedication to attracting and growing businesses that create opportunity and demonstrate a commitment to sustainable practices that ensure long-term economic growth,” said Whitmer.
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. has approved a $150,000 grant for the project. The city of Flint is adding incentives worth just over $11,000.
“The city of Flint is excited to see this expansion take place. Flint is open for business, and we hope opportunities like this encourage other businesses to come to Flint and keep their operations here,” said Flint Economic Development Director Samantha Fountain.