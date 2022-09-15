Flint signs ambulance contract with STAT EMS targeting 8-minute responses

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - When Flint residents need immediate medical help, a new contract between the city and STAT EMS will guarantee an ambulance will be on the way.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced the contract with STAT EMS on Thursday. The company hopes to stage 10 ambulances around Flint during peak times outside police mini stations, fire stations and in neighborhoods.
Banks EMS will be the preferred subcontractor for ambulances in Flint and fill in gaps when STAT EMS units are busy. Other ambulance providers around Genesee County will be available to provide mutual aid when necessary.
The contract doesn't provide STAT EMS a direct payment from the city for its service, but will guarantee the company first right to ambulance calls across the city. STAT EMS is agreeing to meet the following response time targets:
- 8 minutes or less for 90% of emergency calls and never more than 10 minutes.
- 11 minutes or less for 80% of nonemergency calls and never more than 15 minutes.
“This partnership will bring Flint residents faster service and higher quality service,” Neeley said. “I want to make sure Flint residents know that their lives and their safety are valued and prioritized, and residents can expect consistent emergency response across the city, no matter where they live.”
STAT EMS is scheduled to take over the city's ambulance service within 30 days. The single source contract replaces a patchwork of ambulance providers serving the city, who aren't bound to response time targets.
“This partnership with STAT EMS will allow us to have accurate data on emergency response times within the City of Flint, and we’ll be able to take action to improve response times as a result,” Neeley said. “We’re done with randomly assigned EMS providers who are trying to get here quickly from far outside the city limits.”
STAT EMS President and CEO Marc Lund said the option of staging ambulances outside homes will improve response times. The company has purchased one home on Flint's west side and wants to buy more in other parts of the city.
“We think that this helps improve the awareness of essential public services in the community,” Lund said. “It helps us coordinate with essential services like fire and police, especially since we know that fires often happen in distressed areas.”