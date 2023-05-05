Flint teens take over management of local tent rental business

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three ambitious Mid-Michigan teenagers who grew up together now own their own business.
They're putting up tents, but their mission is much greater.
Amazing Tents and Chairs is a Flint-based party tent rental company which has served the community since 2000.
It was previously owned by three local businessmen, Wilson Rogers III, DaVante Powell and Derrin Rawls. They have now passed the torch to 18-year-old Antonio Sweeney, 18-year-old Chris Brown-Pinson and 19-year-old Kameron Motley.
"That ability to take that step toward financial freedom was massive for us, so we all felt we had to take that step, take that risk, and learn together," said Motley.
The three teens grew up together as childhood friends and went to the same elementary school. So, their adventurous visions have always been aligned.
At just the age of 15, they spent their summers setting up tents for Amazing Tents and Chairs' previous owners.
"We actually use to joke with each other, 'What would we do if we owned the company?" said Motley. "And now it's a reality."
There's a deeper meaning behind this management takeover.
"The full circle moment is that we actually got this business from two other black men and they actually got the business from another black person as well. So, it's really creating that generational wealth when it comes to black families in America," said Sweeney.
It's building their pride as a young individuals who strive to build their own path.
"We're Black men, we're strong, we're independent. We're starting something and we're taking a leap of faith to do this," said Brown-Pinson.
Although they'll be building generational wealth, they look to give back by paying it forward.
"We actually just launched the Next Gen Management, The Trailblazer Scholarship," said Sweeney.
Because through their journey to get where they are now, they want to help the next generation get there too.
"We want to help out because we use to be them," said Sweeney.
Powell says the trio is already doing well and he is excited to see where they go with the business.
