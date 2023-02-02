Flushing Hallmark going out of business this spring

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - It's easy to think the holiday season would provide more profit for Flushing's local Hallmark gift shop, but it did quite the opposite for business owner Kyle Raup.
Due to the increase in online shopping, fewer customers have been stepping into the local shop. The decline in foot traffic sparked Raup's decision to go out of business.
The Hallmark is more than just a brick building that sits on the corner of East Main Street in downtown Flushing. For Raup, it is a treasure he found.
"It's a wonderful community that really enriched my life," he said.
But after 27 years in business, Raup can't fight his biggest competitor.
"You just can't battle the internet," he said. "Since 2020, I've had to borrow money to pay Christmas bills and I can't do it anymore."
A store full of gifts, greeting cards and local artistry will be no more. It's leaving an empty feeling for longtime customers like Claudia Williams, who comes to the store just for fun.
"It's extremely depressing for the whole town. Kyle means a lot to the people not just as someone who sells Hallmark," she said.
Although many tears are being shed, Raup can't help but laugh upon the memories that come along with them.
"I always told my mother and she never understood it, 'I'm not here really to make money, I'm here for the community.' It was true, I really didn't really make any money," Raup said.
He plans on closing his store for good around April, but he believes it's most important for him to pass the building to good candidates who are passionate about the Flushing community.
In the meantime, Raup will continue on his path of entrepreneurship by getting his realtor license.