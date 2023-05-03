Foodie Commons returns to former Flint flower shop

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The nonprofit Communities First Inc. is transforming a former flower shop and parking lot into a community dining destination.
Foodie Commons is back for the season with food trucks, music and games at the former Anthony Florist building at the intersection of Grand Traverse and Court streets.
One food truck owner said Foodie Commons offers a unique setting to get good food at a good price and have fun!
"It's different stuff -- a lot of different things that is going on in food trucks rather than the fast foods," said Flora Nance, who operates the Something Different food truck. "A lot of food is home cooked, so I think that a lot of people are looking for home cooked food. Yeah, good meals."
Foodie Commons is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from now through the end of October.