Former Kmart and Farmer Jack demolished in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Crews are knocking down the former Kmart and Farmer Jack stores at the corner of Holly and Saginaw roads in Grand Blanc.

The side of the property where Farmer Jack once stood has been vacant for more than a decade. The Kmart side has been empty for about eight years.

Contractors began removing asbestos and any hazardous materials from inside the buildings in August. The demolition became much more visible this week, when excavators began tearing down the empty buildings.

The highly visible site will be redeveloped as the Grand Blanc Marketplace, featuring several retail and foodservice establishments. Mid-Michigan's first Amazon Fresh store could anchor the project in place of the former Kmart.

Two new retail strip buildings are planned along Saginaw Street. Developers have announced Jersey Mike's, Starbucks, Panda Express, 2941 Mediterranean Street Food and Athletico Physical Therapy as tenants.

City officials hope businesses in the Grand Blanc Marketplace will be open by the end of 2023.