Former Saginaw bakery will not become marijuana shop

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Saginaw bakery will not become the city's newest marijuana dispensary.
The popular Hamilton Home Bakery on Gratiot Avenue closed at the end of 2021. Premier Provisioning wanted to transform the building into its second dispensary in the city, but it sits just 208 feet away from a city park.
Saginaw's ordinance states marijuana establishments must remain 250 feet or more from public parks. The company asked the city council to approve a waiver Monday, which would allow the development to take place.
But the Saginaw City Council deadlocked in a 4-4 vote Monday, meaning the waiver was not approved. Plans for Premier Provisioning's marijuana shop are off the table for now.