Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival back for 2023

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival is back for another season.
Twenty-five food trucks are on deck at the Frankenmuth River Place Shops on Main Street until 9 p.m. on Thursday with a "Star Wars" theme. Apart from the food, there's music and a beer tent.
Organizers say the festival brings in thousands of people and a wide variety of fare.
"So I hear a lot of them have their favorites. They say, 'Oh, is the Asian food one going to be there? We have to get our chow mein.' Or a lot of folks come for the barbecue. They really love that," said Garrett Kerr, general manager of Frankenmuth River Place Shops.
He said visitors can choose their own adventure with a wide variety of food offered.
"So people enjoy having a wide spread of things to eat," Kerr said. "So they might get their entree, you know, Tex Mex, and then get their dessert, maybe a waffle creation."
This is the sixth year for the Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival. Other dates this summer are June 8, July 13 and Aug. 10.