Frankenmuth hosting world's largest bounce house this summer

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The Guinness World Record largest bounce house in the world is coming to Frankenmuth this summer and advance tickets already are on sale.
Frankenmuth River Place Shops is bringing The Big Bounce America to town Aug. 10 to 12. It has been certified as the largest touring inflatable in the world with four attractions, including a 16,000-square-foot bounce house standing 32 feet tall.
The World's Largest Bounce House includes slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops. Oversized cartoon characters will join the fun and bounce along with children. A live DJ will spin music the whole time.
"We invite you to kick your shoes off and let loose for a while," said Michael Zehnder, owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Inc. "We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house, come on over to Frankenmuth, and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced."
Tickets are on sale already for the event and organizers expect to sell out. All-Access tickets include 45 minutes in the World's Largest Bounce House and two additional hours in traditional bounce houses at Frankenmuth River Place Shops.
Advance tickets are $29.95 until July 10, when they will increase to $35. If the event is canceled or weather conditions for a shutdown, ticket holders will be eligible for a refund or rescheduling.
Click here for more information about tickets.