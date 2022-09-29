General Motors Heritage Center moving to Grand Blanc Township office building

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors' collection of 600 old cars and trucks is moving closer to the company's birthplace.
GM announced Thursday that it will move the Heritage Center to the former Customer Care and After Sales headquarters in Grand Blanc Township. The office building near I-475 and Hill Road will be repurposed as a showplace for GM's history.
The company says moving its heritage collection north from its current home in Sterling Heights, which opened in 2004, will provide more space in a location closer to GM's first home in Flint.
“As General Motors transforms the future of the automobile, we also celebrate and commemorate our storied past and rich history with our fantastic GM Heritage Center,” said GM President Mark Reuss. “Placing it near our company’s birthplace only makes sense and, much like our investment in Factory One and in our current operations in the area, aligns perfectly with our strong commitment to Flint, where it all began for us.”
The GM Heritage Center includes 600 cars and trucks, exhibits on the company's significant automobile innovations, concept cars and milestone production vehicles.
GM hopes the expanded Heritage Center can resume in-person programs, public displays and events on the 34-acre property.
The associated GM Heritage Archive includes 8 million still photos, 250,000 videos, 1.5 million digital media files and more than 1 million pieces of microfilm that are available to the public upon request.
Staff at the GM Heritage Center had been looking for a larger space. The former CCA headquarters offices in Grand Blanc Township became available when GM closed the facility in 2021.
Customer Care and After Sales workers transferred from the Grand Blanc Township offices to the Warren Technical Center. But many of the employees there had been working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
General Motors did not release information about when the revamped Heritage Center will open in Grand Blanc Township. The move will be completed in phases as the office building is renovated.