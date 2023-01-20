General Motors investing nearly $800 million in Mid-Michigan plants

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - General Motors is making a huge investment to build the next generation of engines in Mid-Michigan.
GM announced a $579 million project at Flint Engine Operations on Bristol Road to begin building a sixth generation small block V-8 engine. That will be added to the plant's production line of 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel engines.
The automaker also plans to invest $216 million in the Bay City Powertrain plant on Woodside Avenue to build components for the new engine. The plant will build camshafts, connecting rods and machine blocks for the new V-8.
GM will make additional investments at plants in Defiance, Ohio, and Rochester, New York, to support the new small block V-8.
GM is not planning to add jobs at either facility as part of the investment, but the company will retain its workforce. The project also secures the plant's future for years to come.
Flint Engine Operations opened in 2002 as part of the manufacturing complex that also includes the Flint Metal Center and Flint Assembly, which is the home of GM's heavy duty pickup truck manufacturing.
The nearly 1.2 million-square-foot plant currently has about 700 employees. They build a 1.5-liter turbo engine for the Chevrolet Malibu and a 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel engine for the Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe and GMC Sierra and Yukon.
General Motors took over the 975,000-square-foot Bay City plant in 1918. The facility currently has about 425 employees.