General Motors spending $1 billion to continue making trucks in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors announced a more than $1 billion investment in Flint to continue building heavy duty pickup trucks with internal combustion engines.

GM is planning to spend $788 million to expand the Flint Assembly plant with a larger body shop building expansion, a larger assembly conveyer system, new tooling and more equipment.

An additional $233 million will upgrade the adjacent Flint Metal Center with new stamping dies.

Both plants in the Flint manufacturing complex along Bristol Road will produce the next generation of heavy duty GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks powered by internal combustion engines.

"These investments reflect our commitment to our loyal truck customers and the efforts of the dedicated employees of Flint Assembly and Flint Metal Center," said said Gerald Johnson, GM's executive vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability.

No new jobs are planned as a result of the announcement, but more than 5,500 positions will remain at the plants. GM says the $1 billion worth of projects in Flint will cement the automaker's industry leading portfolio of heavy duty pickup trucks for years to come.

The company sold nearly 288,000 heavy duty pickup trucks built in Flint in 2022, which represents a 38% increase in sales from the prior year. The heavy duty Silverado was the best-selling model in its class.

"It is good to see that GM recognizes the hard work you, the UAW membership, contribute to the success of this company," said Mike Booth, the UAW vice president in charge of the GM Division. "We are proud that UAW-GM members will continue to build quality, union-made products here in the USA."

Monday's announcement brings General Motors' total investment in Genesee County to more than $1.7 billion during the first half of 2023. Aside the $1 billion project announced Monday, the spending includes:

$579 million for Flint Engine Operations to build a new small block V-8 engine.

$103.5 million for the Customer Care and Aftersales warehouse in Burton to install significant technology upgrades, which are aimed at increasing the number of parts shipped out each day.

Flint Assembly, which opened in 1947, is the oldest among GM's North American assembly plants. The plant encompasses 5.2 million square feet on 159 acres.

General Motors employs more than 8,250 people in Genesee County, including: