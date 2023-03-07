Genesee County tourism rebounding from COVID-19 losses

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County's tourism industry is rebounding toward pre-COVID activity levels.
A recent report from Explore Flint and Genesee finds that year-to-year tourism growth was modest, leading to increased hotel revenue and occupancy rates in 2022.
The report shows a 53.7% occupancy rate for hotels, which is up 2.1% since 2021. Hotel revenues rose by more than 15% in the county.
Explore Flint and Genesee attributes the uptick in tourism to lifting pandemic restrictions.
The organization also points out that visitors' dollars turn over about three times in the county from lodging to dining and shopping.