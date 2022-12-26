Genesee Valley Center closed, reopened, closed again after water main break

FLINT TOWNSHIP, (WJRT) - The Genesee Valley Center mall closed for a second time on Tuesday after a water main break over Christmas weekend.
Signs were posted at mall entrances on the day after Christmas informing shoppers of the closure due to a water main break, which caused flooding inside. The mall planned to reopen from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
However, the mall management posted on Facebook around 2:30 p.m. that the facility again was closed until further notice. The post did not say what prompted the second closure on Tuesday.
JC Penney, Macy's, Planet Fitness, Logan's Roadhouse and Barnes & Noble will remain open Tuesday afternoon. But the remaining stores in the mall are closed.
Tom Cougar often visits the mall to walk in the winter months.
"At first I thought it was just an issue with JC Penney, thinking surely the mall is open. But no," Cougar said on Monday.
What used to be a busy day for returns and exchanges has become a busy day for people spending money too because of the popularity of gift cards. Mackenzie and Jen Semple were hoping to find some post holiday sales.
The mall did not say how much damage the flood caused. Bouenni Taekwondo Academy posted photos on Facebook showing large water puddles on the floors and collapsed ceiling tiles.