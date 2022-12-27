Genesee Valley Center mall reopens for few hours, closes again

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee Valley Center is closed once again after briefly reopening Tuesday following a water main break over the holiday weekend.

The Flint Township mall was open from 11 a.m. until about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after being closed all day Monday. That re-opening was cut short when the Genesee Valley Center announced it's shutting down until further notice.

JCPenney, Macy's, Planet Fitness, Logan's Roadhouse and Barnes & Noble remain open, but stores inside the mall will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

One business at the shopping center, Bounenni Taekwondo Academy, is taking its services elsewhere. The studio already was moving to a new location on Corunna Road the owner says the academy will not miss a single class.

After posting about the situation on Facebook, owner Walid Bounenni said strangers were reaching out and offering a helping hand.

"I just want to thank all the people that stepped in and try to help. There is something amazing about America," he said. "When every time that something happen like this in the community, that don't care about racism, they don't care about religion.They don't care, they just step in to help."

Bounenni Taekwondo Academy has been in business since 2017.

Mall management did not return messages seeking comment Tuesday on how extensive the water damage to the mall is or how long repairs will take.