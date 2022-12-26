Genesee Valley Center reopening after water main break

FLINT TOWNSHIP, (WJRT) - A steady stream of shoppers arrived at the Genesee Valley Center mall in Flint Township on Monday only to find it closed.
Signs were posted at mall entrances on the day after Christmas informing shoppers of the closure due to a water main break, which caused flooding inside. The mall planned to reopen from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Tom Cougar often visits the mall to walk in the winter months.
"At first I thought it was just an issue with JC Penney, thinking surely the mall is open. But no," Cougar said on Monday.
What used to be a busy day for returns and exchanges has become a busy day for people spending money too because of the popularity of gift cards. Mackenzie and Jen Semple were hoping to find some post holiday sales.
The mall did not say how much damage the flood caused. Bouenni Taekwondo Academy posted photos on Facebook showing large water puddles on the floors and collapsed ceiling tiles.