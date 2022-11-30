Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will push across southeast Michigan and clear to the east around 6 am this morning. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph are possible along and immediately behind the front. Widespread west wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph will then develop by the late morning hours and persist through the afternoon and early evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&