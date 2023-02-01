GM continues to lead pickup truck market after strong 2022 sales

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) – General Motors reported a profit of $14.5 billion for 2022 after another strong year of sales in the full-size pickup trucks built in Flint.
GM says the company is the leader in the pickup truck market with sales of more than 1 million full-size pickup trucks, mid-size pickups and full-size SUVs.
Executive VP of Global Manufacturing Gerald Johnson said the Flint Assembly plant was a major player in the automaker's strong 2022 numbers. He's looking for continued strong numbers in 2023.
"We are excited about the demand as we look to the start of 2023," said Johnson. "We see strong customer demand for trucks like the ones produced in our Flint plant."
GM is investing $579 million into Flint Engine Operations, which is located on Bristol Road on the same campus as Flint Assembly. It is the first investment at the plant in nearly eight years.
Flint Engine Operations will retain 700 workers and also be adding the sixth generation small block V-8 engine to the production line. The Bay City Powertrain plant will also see a $216 million investment for the new engine.
GM anticipates more announcements throughout 2023.