GM earnings much better than expected as revenue climbs 11%

GM is the top car seller in America, retaking the title from Toyota

General Motors was the top car seller in America in 2022. Pictured is a Chevrolet dealership on July 25, 2018 in Colma, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

General Motors reported a much better-than-expected first quarter, and said it will do even better than it expected for full-year earnings.

America's largest automaker reported adjusted earnings of $3.1 billion, or $2.21 a share. While that's up only slightly from what it earned a year earlier, it's much better than the forecast of $1.73 a share that had been forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 11% compared to a year earlier to nearly $40 billion.

It also said it now expects to earnings between interest and taxes to be between $11 billion and $13 billion for the year. That's up $500 million from the range it gave three months ago.

GM CEO Mary Barra said the improved guidance was because of "performance of the business and the opportunities ahead of us."

Shares of GM climbed about 3% in premarket trading on the results and guidance.

