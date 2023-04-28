GM investing $100 million in Burton warehouse over three years

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors announced a $100 million investment into its Customer Care and Aftersales warehouse in Burton over the next three years.
The facility will receive automated systems designed to improve the physical strain on nearly 1,500 workers, who ship about 15,000 orders for parts every day on average.
Installation will begin in November with a scheduled completion in April 2025. John Roth, GM's global vice president of Customer Care and Aftersales, said employees are at the heart of the entire investment.
"Our goal is to create the right environment for our team so they may continue ensuring customers receive the right part, at the right place, at the right time and meet this increased demand," he said.
- An automated storage and retrieval system will have a capacity to store 46,000 pallets of material and reduce the amount of lifting for employees as they fulfill orders.
- A mini load system can store 146,000 parts ready for rapid shipment to other distribution centers. It limits the amount of walking and repetitive movements for employees.
- A new conveyor system with 3.5 miles of track will move parts to employees stationary workstations.
"We are proactively investing in our workforce by reimagining the parts fulfillment environment," Roth said. "These technologies will help reduce the physically demanding work on our employees and minimize ergonomic stressors, while at the same time increasing storage capacity and order fulfillment speed."
The $100 million project announced Friday follows a $20.5 million project to modernize warehouse operations in the Burton, Ypsilanti and Memphis, Tenn. Customer Care and Aftersales facilities.
The Davison Road warehouse in Burton, which opened in 2019, the main hub for GM Genuine and AC Delco parts.
